Idaho Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Patrick Kudla was released from his PTO with the AHL's Calgary Wrangler yesterday and has re-joined Idaho while defenseman Colin Van Den Hurk has been traded to the Wheeling Nailers for future considerations. In addition, forward Bailey Conger has been released from his ECHL contract.

Kudla, 27, returns to Idaho after signing a PTO with the Calgary Wranglers on Feb. 17 where he appeared in two games recording one shot with a minus-one rating. It was his second call-up to the AHL this season after singing a PTO with the Syracuse Crunch on Jan. 8 where he played four games before being released on Jan. 25. In 43 games for the Steelheads this year his 41 points are tied for fourth amongst ECHL defensemen while his 34 assists are fourth.

Van Den Hurk, 24, signed with Idaho on Feb. 21 out of Lakehead University (USports) and made his pro debut on Feb. 23 in Tulsa. In six games for the Steelheads, he finished with two assists, four shots, and a +4 rating. The 5-foot-11 190lb right-handed shooter played three seasons for the Thunderwolves appearing in 68 career games totaling 53 points (14G, 39A).

Conger, 26, signed with Idaho on Jan. 10 and registered eight points (3G, 5A) in 13 games. In parts of four seasons in the ECHL the Boise native has accumulated 34 points (15G, 19A) in 65 career games.

