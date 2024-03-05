Rush Trade Forward Soper to Florida, Received Forward Davis

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Jimmy Soper has been traded to the Florida Everblades in exchange for forward Brett Davis.

Soper had logged 83 career games with the Rush since being acquired last season in a trade with Tulsa. This season, Soper notched 23 points in 55 games.

Brett Davis, 24, was a 6th round selection of the Dallas Stars in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. An ECHL rookie this year, Davis has seen action in 33 games for the Everblades and has logged 10 points (3g, 10a).

For the last two seasons, Davis has been a standout with the University of Manitoba, where he scored 29 points in 23 games last season.

Davis is a Oakbank, Manitoba native, and played four seasons in the WHL. Most of his WHL career came with the Kootenay Ice, but he also made stops in Red Deer and Lethbridge. He was twice named an alternate captain in his junior career.

The Rush have also agreed to terms with blueline Peter Muzyka. Muzyka has just finished his final NCAA division-I season with Long Island University where he tallied two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 35 games for the Sharks.

Muzyka was a three-year defenseman for Cornell University after wrapping up his junior career with the NAHL's New Mexico Ice Wolves. His collegiate career saw him transfer to LIU this season to pursue an MBA.

Hailing from Toronto, Muzyka played most of his junior career in the OJHL with the North York Rangers. Highly touted, Muzyka was drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 OHL Priority Selection Draft and the 8th round of the 2016 USHL Futures Draft.

The Rush have waived defenseman Adam Eby as a corresponding transaction.

Both Davis and Muzyka will be options for the Rush road trip to Utah this weekend. Rapid City opens up a three-game series vs. the Grizzlies on Friday night at Maverick Center.

