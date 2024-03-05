Savannah's Bullion Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Savannah Ghost Pirates goaltender Michael Bullion

(Savannah Ghost Pirates) Savannah Ghost Pirates goaltender Michael Bullion(Savannah Ghost Pirates)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Michael Bullion of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 26-March 3.

Bullion went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .948 in two appearances at Rapid City last week.

The 26-year-old made 33 saves in 4-2 win on Friday and stopped 40 shots in an 8-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Bullion is 12-9-3 in 27 appearances for the Ghost Pirates this season with two shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Bullion has seen action in 70 career ECHL games with Savannah and Norfolk posting an overall record of 27-28-6 with four shutouts, a 3.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Prior to turning pro, Bullion appeared in 36 career collegiate games with Ontario Tech University where he went 20-15-0 with one shutout, a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He also saw action in 89 career games in the Western Hockey League with Portland and Medicine Hat compiling a career record of 45-31-6 with six shutouts, a 3.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.