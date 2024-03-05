ECHL Transactions - March 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 5, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Scott Kirton, F

Jacob Durham, F

Idaho:

Bailey Conger, F

Rapid City:

Adam Eby, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Bull, F signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Delete Brett Davis, F traded to Rapid City

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Dajon Mingo, D traded to Reading

Idaho:

Add Patrick Kudla, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Delete Jack Jensen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Delete Colin Van Den Hurk, D traded to Wheeling

Indy:

Add Nick Grima, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F traded to Wichita

Maine:

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

Add Adam Mechura, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Vanuden, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

Norfolk:

Delete Dmitri Kuzmin, D recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Rapid City:

Add Peter Muzyka, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jimmy Soper, F traded to Florida

Tulsa:

Add Josh Nelson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on reserve

Delete Julian Junca, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Wichita:

Delete Quinn Preston, F traded to Kalamazoo

