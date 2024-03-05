ECHL Transactions - March 5
March 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 5, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Scott Kirton, F
Jacob Durham, F
Idaho:
Bailey Conger, F
Rapid City:
Adam Eby, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Bull, F signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Delete Brett Davis, F traded to Rapid City
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Dajon Mingo, D traded to Reading
Idaho:
Add Patrick Kudla, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Delete Jack Jensen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Delete Colin Van Den Hurk, D traded to Wheeling
Indy:
Add Nick Grima, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F traded to Wichita
Maine:
Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
Add Adam Mechura, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Vanuden, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
Norfolk:
Delete Dmitri Kuzmin, D recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Rapid City:
Add Peter Muzyka, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jimmy Soper, F traded to Florida
Tulsa:
Add Josh Nelson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on reserve
Delete Julian Junca, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Wichita:
Delete Quinn Preston, F traded to Kalamazoo
