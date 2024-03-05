Kuzmin Recalled to Manitoba
March 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned defenseman Dmitri Kuzmin to Manitoba from Norfolk.
Kuzmin, 20, was assigned to Norfolk for his second stint with the team on February 9. Since then, he has played in ten games and posted 5 points (1g, 4a).
The Belarus native has played in a total of 11 games with Norfolk, totaling two points (1g, 1a). He scored his first professional goal on November 5, 2023 against the Maine Mariners.
Kuzmin signed with the Jets in August 2023 after playing last season with the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League. He totaled 59 points in 65 games with the Firebirds.
