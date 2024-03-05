Josh Wesley Returns to Grizzlies
March 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Josh Wesley was reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Wesley is the Grizzlies captain for the 2023-24 season. He is tied for the league lead for goals among defensemen with 14. He leads the league among defensemen with 6 power play goals. Wesley has a point in 15 of his last 20 games with Utah. He has appeared in 9 games with the Eagles this season and has a +4 rating and 1 assist.
Games This Homestand
Friday, March 8, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.
Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.
Monday, March 11, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night.
Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.
Monday, March 18, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
All Times Mountain.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies defenseman Josh Wesley
(Em Thomason)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2024
- Rush Trade Forward Soper to Florida, Received Forward Davis - Rapid City Rush
- Kuzmin Recalled to Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers School Mariners in School Day Game - Worcester Railers HC
- Railers Edge Mariners on School Day - Maine Mariners
- Josh Wesley Returns to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 4 - ECHL
- Savannah's Bullion Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.