Josh Wesley Returns to Grizzlies

March 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies defenseman Josh Wesley

(Utah Grizzlies, Credit: Em Thomason) Utah Grizzlies defenseman Josh Wesley(Utah Grizzlies, Credit: Em Thomason)

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Josh Wesley was reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Wesley is the Grizzlies captain for the 2023-24 season. He is tied for the league lead for goals among defensemen with 14. He leads the league among defensemen with 6 power play goals. Wesley has a point in 15 of his last 20 games with Utah. He has appeared in 9 games with the Eagles this season and has a +4 rating and 1 assist.

Games This Homestand

Friday, March 8, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night.

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

All Times Mountain.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.