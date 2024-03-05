Oilers Add Centerman Josh Nelson

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie forward Josh Nelson

Nelson, 24, joins the Oilers upon completion of his USports career, tallying 67 points (32G, 35A) in 84 games with St. Francis Xavier University. The left-handed shot added seven points, (4G, 3A) in 13 postseason games.

Prior to joining the Canadian College ranks, the 5'11, 182 lbs. forward spent four seasons in the OHL, compiling 92 points (45G, 47A) in 234 games, mostly with the London Knights. The Lockhart, Illinois native finished his OHL career with the Barrie Colts, logging 22 points (12G, 10A) in just 28 games.

