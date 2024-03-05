Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Reassigned from Hershey to South Carolina
March 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey have been reassigned by Hershey to South Carolina. Both players are on AHL contracts for Hershey.
O'Neil is South Carolina's leader in assists this season with 36, and he has 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 48 games with the Stingrays this season. He is one of four Stingrays averaging a point per game or more this season. O'Neil has skated in four AHL games for Hershey this season, and he assisted on the game-tying goal in Hershey's 2-1 overtime victory over the Rochester Americans on February 24.
O'Neil has spent parts of the last three seasons in South Carolina, and he has 108 points (42 goals, 66 assists) in 111 career ECHL games, all with the Stingrays. He has one goal and one assist in nine career AHL games.
Empey has 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) and 107 penalty minutes in 50 games for the Stingrays this season. He has skated in five games for Hershey this season, and he dropped the gloves right off the opening faceoff in Hershey's game against the Utica Comets on March 2. In 85 career AHL games, Empey has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).
The Stingrays return to action on Saturday, March 9, for a 7:00 pm tilt in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates.
