Railers Edge Mariners on School Day

PORTLAND, ME - In a low scoring game on Tuesday morning at the Cross Insurance Arena, the Worcester Railers defeated the Maine Mariners, 2-1. A sellout crowd 5,451, made up of school children from across the state of Maine, turned out for the Mariners' second annual "School Day" game.

The Railers jumped out to the very early lead, getting a goal just :35 into the game. Zach White got a short-side shot past Brad Arvanitis, taking a feed from below the goal line from Andrei Bakanov. The Mariners found their game as the period went along, and got even at 10:49 when Owen Pederson made a patient play at the goal line, tucking one around Railer netminder John Muse. It was a busy period for Arvanitis, facing 17 Railers shots, and making 16 saves, including a 2-on-0 break.

The lone goal of the second period was scored on a 2-on-1 by Worcester's Jake Pivonka at 7:28. Each team had a pair of unsuccessful power play attempts in the frame.

The Mariners had two more power play chances late in the third, and pulled Arvanitis to gain a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minute, but Muse and the Railers defense held strong to close it out. The Railers gained a 4-3 edge in the "VIP Rivalry Cup," and opened up a four point gap over the Mariners for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

The Mariners (22-26-6-0) have a home-and-home with the Adirondack Thunder this weekend, beginning at the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday with the annual "Underwear and Sports Bra Toss." Fans are invited to throw new packages or underwear and new or lightly used sports bras onto the ice after the Mariners first goal, with donations benefitting Preble Street and The Sports Bra Project. Game time is 7:15 PM. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

