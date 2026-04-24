Julian Hall Is a @redbullnewyork Star Player at 18
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Red Bull New York YouTube Video
#mls #redbull
Check out the Red Bull New York Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026
- Real Salt Lake Matches to Re-Air Locally on KMYU for Remainder of 2026 - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Test Winning Streak at Inter Miami CF on Saturday - New England Revolution
- A New Beat: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Red Bull New York on Saturday at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Visit Austin FC for a Saturday Showdown - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Week by Traveling Sunday to Face LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- MNUFC to Host Number of Activities on Saturday's Kids Game, Presented by Hyundai, When the Loons Face LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Dynamo & Dash Charities to Host Annual Charities Classic on Sunday, May 17, at Topgolf Houston Katy - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Red Bull New York Stories
- Red Bull New York Opens RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center in Morris Township, N.J.
- Bradley Wright-Phillips to be Inducted into Red Bull New York Legends Row on May 2
- Red Bull New York Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Selected to Canada National Team Roster for March Camp
- Red Bull New York Sign RBNY II Defender Matthew Dos Santos to MLS Contract
- Red Bulls Open 2026 Home Account with 1-0 Win Over New England Revolution