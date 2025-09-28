Jordi Alba 11th ASSIST Allende's 9th GOAL on the Season for Miami!!
Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025
- Toronto FC (1) - Inter Miami CF (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Draws 1-1 on the Road against Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Draws 1-1 on the Road against Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF in Road Action against Toronto FC on Saturday
- Sergio Busquets to Retire at the End of the Season
- Inter Miami CF Clinches Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Berth with Road Win over NYCFC
- It's Miami Time: Ticketing Details for 2025 Playoff Run Presented by Royal Caribbean