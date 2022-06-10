Ji-Hwan Bae Named Indians May Player of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced utilityman Ji-Hwan Bae as their May Player of the Month after he reached base safely in every game of the month en route to a career-high 28-game on-base streak.

Bae, 22, hit safely in 19 of 24 games played in May, good for a .322 batting average (29-for-90), and showed incredible plate discipline with more walks (18) than strikeouts (13). He ranked among International League leaders for the month in triples (2nd, 3), runs scored (2nd, 25), total hits (T-6th), walks (T-7th), total bases (T-8th, 50), on-base percentage (9th, .427) and OPS (10th, .983). Bae's 25 runs scored are tied for third most in a single month by an Indians player since 2005.

The speedster, who is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 16 prospect by MLB Pipeline, began his career- best on-base streak on April 27 and continued it through June 1. The 28-gamer is currently tied with teammate Canaan Smith-Njigba and St. Paul's Jake Cave as the longest streak in the International League this season and the longest by an Indians batter since Adam Frazier in 2016 (29 games).

Bae was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on March 10, 2018 out of Daegu, South Korea.

