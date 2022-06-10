Munoz leads to Pigs to Extra-Inning Win

June 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Papillion, Neb) - Yairo Munoz had quite the night at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers (28-28) as he led the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-25) to a 5-2 win in 10 innings. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored.

Munoz began the game with a lead-off home run in the top of the first inning against Austin Cox that gave the 'Pigs a 1-0 lead. The home run for Munoz was his third of the season. Drew Maggi extended Lehigh Valley's lead to 2-0 in the top of the third inning against Cox as he hit an RBI single that scored Munoz.

Omaha tied the game at 2-2 against newly acquired Michael Plassmeyer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nate Eaton scored on a throwing error by catcher Rafael Marchan. Nick Pratto followed up with an RBI triple that scored Jimmy McGovern.

Lehigh Valley used four relief pitchers in relief of Plassmeyer. Plassmeyer pitched five innings in his IronPigs debut. Zach Warren, Tyler Cyr, Braeden Ogle, and Nick Duron (2-2) all followed with scoreless innings of relief.

With the game going to extra innings, the 'Pigs wasted no time scoring runs in the top of the tenth inning against Ronald Bolanos (0-2). Munoz hit a two-run home run that scored Dalton Guthrie and Maggi scored on a bases loaded walk by Jorge Bonifacio.

Mark Appel earned his fourth save of the season by pitching a scoreless bottom of the tenth inning to preserve the win for Lehigh Valley.

The IronPigs and Storm Chasers will play again on Saturday evening at Werner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.