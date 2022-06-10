Close Game Gets Away for Stripers in Jacksonville
June 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-29) allowed the final five runs of the game to turn a 2-2 tie into a 7-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (30-28) on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Decisive Plays: After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Stripers tied the game in the third as Greyson Jenista launched an opposite-field solo home run (7) to left off starter Elieser Hernandez and Delino DeShields Jr. singled and scored on a passed ball by catcher Lorenzo Quintana. The 2-2 tie was short lived as Lewin Diaz tripled and scored on a single by Peyton Burdick in the bottom of the third for a 3-2 Jacksonville advantage. The Jumbo Shrimp added four more runs for a 7-2 final.
*Key Contributors: *Jenista went 2-for-4 with the homer and one RBI, and Preston Tucker had the only other extra-base hit for Gwinnett, going 1-for-4 with a double. Burdick went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Jacksonville. Hernandez (W, 1-0) tossed 5.0 two-run innings for the Jumbo Shrimp.
Noteworthy: Jenista has homered three times over his last nine games following a 28-game homer drought. Gwinnett is now 3-7 (.300) in 10 games all-time in the state of Florida.
Next Game (Saturday, June 11): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. LHP Tucker Davidson (2-2, 5.40 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Bryan Hoeing (4-2, 5.18 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 14): Gwinnett vs. the Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's a Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 select desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 10, 2022
- Sounds Rise Above the Tides to Snap Skid - Nashville Sounds
- Tides Blanked by Sounds Friday Night in Nashville - Norfolk Tides
- Fleming Dazzles, Durham Shuts Out Memphis 4-0 - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Blanked by Bulls to Even Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Close Game Gets Away for Stripers in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Go-Ahead Knock Lifts Indians to Second Straight Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Blank the Knights 6-0 on Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Lawrence Dazzles Again in 4-1 Win over Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Fall to Bats 6-0 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Bello Ks 8, WooSox Three-Game Win Streak Snapped - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Drops Doubleheader to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday - Syracuse Mets
- SWB Sweeps Doubleheader from Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Announce Five Roster Moves - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (34-23) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- Ji-Hwan Bae Named Indians May Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- June 10 Game Notes: Iowa at Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Homestand Highlights - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gwinnett Stripers Homestand Highlights for June 14-19 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 10 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets and CNY Diaper Bank Hold Diaper Drive at NBT Bank Stadium, Sunday, June 12th - Syracuse Mets
- Mets Fall to Hot-Hitting RailRiders, 12-4, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.