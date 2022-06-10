Syracuse Mets and CNY Diaper Bank Hold Diaper Drive at NBT Bank Stadium, Sunday, June 12th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets and the CNY Diaper Bank will hold a Diaper Drive on Sunday, June 12th ahead of the game at NBT Bank Stadium. The Diaper Drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium. For every pack of new, clean diapers donated to the CNY Diaper Bank on June 12th, fans will receive a New York Mets Bobblehead. Bobbleheads will vary.

Fans can also support the CNY Diaper Bank by purchasing tickets to the game that day, with $4 of each ticket going to support the CNY Diaper Bank. Use the link here to purchase tickets: https://fevo.me/metscnydiaperbank

In addition, Monty's Marvels, an organization run by Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Mike Montgomery and his wife, Stephanie, will be donating $7,500 to the CNY Diaper Bank in a pre-game ceremony.

"We are so excited to help support the CNY Diaper Bank this Sunday, it is a great cause that we are proud to be a part of this season," said Jason Smorol, general manager. "A special thank you to Mike and Stephanie Montgomery of Monty's Marvels for caring about the families in the CNY community as much as we do!"

At 1:05 p.m. the Syracuse Mets will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees) in the final game of the homestand. Sunday is a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank and post-game kids run the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, a West Herr Auto group. For Kids Eat Free Sunday, all kids 12 and under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann Hot Dog, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, a bag of chips, and a kids ice cream scoop.

Please contact the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 or baseball@syracusemets.com with any questions.

For more information about the CNY Diaper Bank and diaper needs in our community, please visit cnydiaperbank.org.

About CNY Diaper Bank: The Central New York Diaper Bank is a nonprofit that was created in 2016 to help social service organizations in the Syracuse area distribute diapers to families in need. It is a part of the National Diaper Bank Network. The CNY Diaper Bank's mission is to ensure that all Central New York families have access to an adequate supply of diapers, and to build awareness of diaper need in our community.

