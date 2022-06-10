Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 10 at St. Paul

June 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-22) vs. St. Paul Saints (27-29)

Friday, June 10, 2022 - 8:07 p.m. ET - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Cade Cavalli (3-3, 4.94) vs. RHP Josh Winder (2-2, 3.68)

SCARY HOURS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their third-straight game to St. Paul after a two-run walk-off homer from Spencer Steer in the ninth left the Wings with a 4-3 loss...OF Josh Palacios got the scoring started in the top of the 4th with a two-run homer, giving Rochester a 2-0 lead...RHP Logan Verrett picked up a quality start last night, logging six innings while giving up just one hit and striking out six...Patrick Murphy and Tyler Clippard relieved Verrett with a scoreless 7th and 8th, respectively...RHP Reed Garrett came in for the save and gave up a two-run homer to the former Red Wing in John Andreoli to shrink the lead to one before another two-run homer put a dagger in Rochester's side...the Wings will send their top pitching prospect RHP Cade Cavalli to the mound today who will oppose rehabbing Major League righty Josh Winder in hopes of securing Rochester's first win in the state of Minnesota since 1955.

NO FRIENDS IN THE INDUSTRY: The Red Wings fell victim to an old friend in John Andreoli who's 9th inning homer brought the Saints to within a run...Andreoli's home run marked his third of the year with the other two coming in Lehigh Valley where the righty called home for the majority of the season before being traded to Minnesota on 5/30...the former Wing had logged six homers in his 43 games in a Red Wings uniform in 2019.

OLYMPUS HAS FALLLEN: Yesterday's game against Saint Paul marks the first time the Red Wings have lost when leading after seven innings, bringing them to 23-1 on the year in that respect...Rochester has lost three-straight only one other time this season (04/10-04/14 at TOL & vs. BUF) and last night marked the first time this year that Rochester has lost three-straight to a single opponent...the Wings' 4-3 loss moves them to 12-3 in one run games...it was Rochester's first one-run loss since 5/6 (SWB 8-7), going 6-0 in one-run games since then...the 9th inning two-run homer from Saints' Spencer Steer moves Rochester's record to 5-2 in walk-offs, their first loss on a walk-off since Josh Lester hit a home run in the bottom of the 9th on April 10 versus Toledo.

BET ON VERRETT: RHP Logan Verrett logged a quality start last night, going six innings and giving up just one hit while striking out six...this was the first game the Red Wings have lost when recording a quality start (7-1)...Verrett's six scoreless innings marked his first shutout start of the year...the righty bounced back from his last outing (6/4 v BUF) where he gave up eight earned over four innings and returned to his May form where he had just a 3.78 ERA (26.2 IP/ 11 ER).

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Outfielder Andrew Stevenson slugged his 17th double of the year last night, propelling him into first place in the International League in two-baggers...of his last 14 hits, nine have been doubles, including a stint where he posted five consecutive games with a double (5/26-6/2)...in 2021, Stevenson accumulated just four doubles in 109 games, now posting 13 more doubles in 58 fewer games (51 games in 2022).

CAN'T CONTAIN A FREE MAN: Outfielder Cole Freeman extended his season-long on-base streak to nine games last night with a double in the top of the 8th...during his nine-game on-base streak, Freeman has had a pair of three-game hit streaks (5/24-5/26, 5/29-6/4).

WE'RE GRIDDYING AGAIN: OF Josh Palacios went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double...the outfielders' homer in the top of the fourth last night gave the Red Wings an early 2-0 lead and broke a 32-game homerless streak spanning 134 plate appearances (last: 4/17 vs. BUF) for the lefty.

CALLING CAVALLI: RHP Cade Cavalli will look to build on back-to-back quality starts today versus the Saints...in his last two starts, Cavalli has combined to go 14 innings while giving up one earned run and striking out 16...Cavalli's 10 strikeout performance in his last start was the Red Wings first of the season, breaking the previous season-high punch-out total (9) set by RHP Jefry Rodriguez on April 28 against Syracuse...the Nationals prospect now has three-straight starts in which he has allowed one run or fewer...combining his last three starts, Cavalli has given up just two runs in 19 innings of work, good for an ERA of 0.95.

NO NEW FRIENDS: The Rochester Red Wings face off against the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate, a title the Red Wings claimed for 17 seasons (18 years including '20)...the Saint's roster features five former Red Wings, including two coaches, who combine for 333 games played in a Wings uniform...Saints Manager and 2020 Red Wings Manager (COVID) Toby Gardenhire leads the group with 153 games played in a Red Wings uniform, having done so during the 2010 and 2011 seasons...Virgil Vasquez, Gardenhire's pitching coach, appeared in 16 games for the Red Wings during 2013-14...Jake Cave (107 games), John Andreoli (43 games), Caleb Hamilton (11 games), and recently-acquired Aaron Sanchez (3 games) round out the group who will be looking to inflict damage upon their former home...Co-Pitching Coach Cibney Bello also spent time with Rochester in a similar role in 2019.

