Gwinnett Stripers Homestand Highlights for June 14-19

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will recognize the importance of equality and diversity during Pride Night, give away Xolos de Gwinnett adjustable caps, and celebrate Father's Day and Juneteenth during a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) from June 14-19 at Coolray Field.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 14 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, June 15 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.

- Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thursday, June 16 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Pride Night: The Stripers are proud to recognize the importance of equality and diversity in our community with our second annual Pride Night. Join us at Coolray Field as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Purchase a Pride Pack for just $18 and receive a ticket and your choice of a Stripers Pride Hat or Cape.

- Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Friday, June 17 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Outdoors Night: Do you enjoy the great outdoors? Would you prefer a tent over a bed? This is the night for you. Come out and join the Stripers as we embrace everything outdoors ... hunting, fishing, and more!

- Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, June 18 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Xolos Black Cap Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans collect this sleek adjustable black cap featuring the "Xolos de Gwinnett" logo for Copa de la Diversión, courtesy of Georgia Power. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional caps.

Sunday, June 19 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Father's Day: Bring dad for a day at the ballpark. Upgrade your experience to include a special pregame buffet of barbecue chicken, pulled pork, mac and cheese, green beans, and a soda for just $30 (includes a Field Box ticket in Section 117). Stick around after the game for a special session of Post-Game Catch on the Field (weather permitting).

- Juneteenth: The Stripers join the baseball world in celebrating Black heritage and continuing the conversation about social justice and awareness.

- Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

