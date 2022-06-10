SWB RailRiders Game Notes

June 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-36) vs Syracuse Mets (20-35)

Games 57 & 58 | Road Game 27 & 28 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Friday, June 10, 2022 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

Game One: RHP Jhony Brito (0-0, 1.80) vs LHP Nate Fisher (0-0, 13.50)

Game Two: RHP Vinny Nittoli (2-0, 5.30) vs RHP Jose Rodriguez (1-2, 8.07)

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (June 9, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders toppled the Syracuse Mets 12-4 on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Estevan Florial matched a career-high with five runs batted in and the RailRiders equaled a season-best with four home runs to snap a four-game slide.

Syracuse jumped to an early lead in the bottom of the first against RailRiders starter Ryan Weber. Matt Rudick led off the inning with a double and scored on a two-out single by Daniel Palka.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with six runs in the second inning, matching their single-best half inning of the season. Phillip Evans, Derek Dietrich and Jose Peraza hit consecutive doubles to start the frame off Mets starter Mike Montgomery to take a 2-1 lead. Florial drilled a two-run double to right, extending the advantage to 4-1. With two outs, Miguel Andujar blasted his fifth home run of the year to extend the edge to five runs.

In the third, Florial drove in Rob Brantly with a single to extend the lead to 7-1. One inning later, Greg Bird hit a two-run home run to left to give the RailRiders a 9-1 advantage. Evans added a solo blast to left in the sixth as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit double digits for the first time since April 28.

JT Riddle hit a two-run home run off Shane Greene in the sixth to cut the RailRiders lead to seven, but Floral blasted Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's fourth home run of the game in the seventh to drive the tally to 12-3. Syracuse plated the game's final run with a bases loaded walk in the eighth.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders return to NBT Bank Stadium for the second and final time this season. The Mets and RailRiders play a total of 24 times this year. When Syracuse made their first trip of the season to PNC Field, the two teams split the series three games apiece in mid-May.

SCARY GOOD - The RailRiders exploded on Thursday for four home runs, which matched a season-high. SWB also hit four homers in a game against Syracuse in game two of a doubleheader on April 8. They had hit four home runs in the first seven games of the month of June. The RailRiders also scored six runs in the second inning, which strangely enough also matched a six-run second against Syracuse in that same April 8 game.

GO WITH THE FLO - Estevan Florial led the charge on Thursday night, matching a career-high with five RBI, something he also did on July 2, 2019 against Daytona while with the Tampa Tarpons. Florial also went on to steal a base, homer and double. He has raised his season average to .283, which currently leads qualified batters with SWB.

SEVENTH HEAVEN - Entering play Friday, both Phillip Evans and José Peraza have seven-game hitting streaks. Evans' streak began on May 31, to which he has gone 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers and three doubles. Peraza's stretch began on May 29 with him going 11-for-26 (.423) with four doubles. No RailRider this season has had a hit streak longer than seven games.

JHONY B. GOOD - Jhony Brito starts game one today. It'll be his first career outing against Syracuse and the first Triple-A game he pitches on the road. He made his RailRiders debut on June 3 (game two) against Lehigh Valley, going five innings with one run allowed. The Railriders squeaked out a 2-1 win that night. He had allowed two earned runs or less in seven of his eight Double-A starts this season with the Somerset Patriots at the time of his call up.

VINNY THE GOOCH - Vinny Nittoli will be the opener in game two. It will be the third time he has filled that role in his last four outings. In Nittoli's first two starts with SWB, he has tossed 3.2 innings with one earned run on three hits while striking six. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is expected to have a bullpen game in the night cap.

DOUBLE TROUBLE - With Wednesday's doubleheader sweep, the RailRiders have now been swept four times in a double dip this year. They have a 4-10 record in seven doubleheaders. Since sweeping their first doubleheader of the year against Syracuse on April 8, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 2-10 when they play twice in one day.

AT LEAST IT DIDN'T HAPPEN - In game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday, the RailRiders were nearly no-hit by the Syracuse Mets. With one out in the sixth with just five outs to get, Estevan Florial knocked his tenth double of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not been no-hit since April 26, 2014 against the Durham Bulls in North Carolina (Mike Montgomery and Brad Boxberger combined). One hit in a game is the fewest they've had this season.

HE AIN'T SNORIN' - The forecast for this week in Syracuse has vastly improved in the last two days. Once slated to rain four of the six slated days in the area, the only weather is now forecasted for showers on Sunday (70% chance). SWB and Syracuse were rained out for Tuesday's opener which will be made up with a doubleheader today.

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on Tuesday, June 14. It's 'Twosday' as the RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings for the first time this year. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - Everyone in the Yankees system won on Thursday (except in the Florida Complex League). The New York Yankees (41-16) outlasted the Minnesota Twins 10-7. Joey Gallo homered twice. DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks also went yard. New York returns home to begin a series with the Cubs. Luis Severino takes the ball tonight at 7:05 PM... Highlighted by two Mickey Gasper home runs, the Somerset Patriots (34-19) defeated the Akron RubberDucks 4-3. It was Gasper's first multi-homer game of his career. Mitch Spence takes the hill tonight at 7:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (26-28) routed the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 15-1. The 'Gades scored ten runs in the seventh inning. Beck Way tossed 5.1 shutout innings. Blas Castano gets the ball at 7:05 PM tonight... The Tampa Tarpons (24-30) blanked the Palm Beach Cardinals 4-0. Marcos Cabrera provided the offense with a three-run blast, his ninth of the season. Richard Fitts gets the Friday start at 6:30 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.