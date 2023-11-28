Jets Reassign Kuzmin to Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced the team reassigned defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals to the Manitoba Moose.

Dmitry Kuzmin

Defence

Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus

Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L

Kuzmin, 20, has recorded two points (1G, 1A) in 10 games with the Admirals this season. The defender notched his first North American professional goal Nov. 5/23 against the Maine Mariners. Prior to the 2022-23 campaign, Kuzmin registered 103 points (32G, 71A) in 122 career OHL contests with the Flint Firebirds. The defender was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Moose return home for a contest against the Rockford IceHogs at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Dec. 1. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. It's the Hockey Fights Cancer game, in support of Camp Quality Manitoba.

