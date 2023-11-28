Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled right wing Jonatan Berggren from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

From Oct. 20-28, Berggren competed in two games with the Red Wings and showed an even plus-minus rating. Berggren has gotten off to a fast start in the AHL, as he is on an active three-game point and goal streak (3-2-5) and has logged a total of 11 points (4-7-11) in 11 outings. A season ago, the 23-year-old posted seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). Throughout three AHL seasons, Berggren has established 82 points (29-53-82) in 88 appearances. The sixth-year pro has also amassed 28 points (15-13-28) in 69 NHL games with Detroit.

