Checkers Recall Will Reilly, Assign Mark Senden and Cam Morrison to Everblades

The Checkers made a handful of transactions with their ECHL affiliate this morning, recalling defenseman Will Reilly from the Everblades and assigning forwards Mark Senden and Cam Morrison to Florida.

Reilly, 26, is tied for third among Everblades blue liners with four points (1g, 3a) in 13 games this season. A seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017, Reilly has split his pro career between the AHL and ECHL - logging 16 points (5g, 11a) in 96 career AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Tucson and 10 points (3g, 7a) in 16 ECHL games for Wheeling and Florida. Prior to turning pro he spent four seasons at RPI, posting 68 points (22g, 46a) over 139 games and earning a spot on the ECAC Second All-Star Team in 2019-20.

Senden, 25, has appeared in three games this season for the Checkers - two of which came during his most recent recall. The University of North Dakota product - who scored one goal in three games with Charlotte at the end of last season - has two points (1g, 1a) in seven games for the Everblades this season.

Morrison, 25, has posted three assists in 12 games for Charlotte this season. A second-round pick in 2016, Morrison split last season between the Checkers and Everblades, notching 16 points (8g, 8a) in 35 AHL games and 13 points (5g, 8a) in 16 ECHL games.

The Checkers wrap up their current home stand with a two-game set against the defending champion Hershey Bears that starts on Friday.

