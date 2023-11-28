$2 Beers and $5 Knit Caps this Weekend

The Condors keep the fun going this weekend with two games against the Texas Stars.

Friday is $2 Beer Night presented by Groove 99.3 FM. Fans (21+) can enjoy $2 Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer for just $2 from door open through the end of the first intermission.

Saturday, purchase Condors knit caps for just $5 at this game only thanks to 98.5 The Fox and The Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.

The fun starts at just $15!

