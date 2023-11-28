T-Birds Generate $10,650 for Lewiston, Maine

Springfield Thunderbirds in their Maine Mariners warmup jerseys

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that, through the T-Birds Charitable Foundation, a donation of $10,650 will be made directly to those impacted by the tragic events of Oct. 25 in Lewiston, Maine.

Prior to their games on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, Thunderbirds players warmed up in Maine Mariners jerseys to show solidarity with their New England neighbors to the north in the aftermath of the shooting in October that resulted in the loss of 18 lives.

"Seeing the Thunderbirds hit the ice with Mariners jerseys was such a heartwarming gesture in itself, but for the organization to be able to raise so much for the Lewiston community really is remarkable," said Maine Mariners President & Governor Adam Goldberg. "Thank you to the AHL, the Thunderbirds organization, and to the Springfield fans for being so selfless and compassionate."

Jerseys worn during the warmups were auctioned online as a fundraiser, and the T-Birds' 50-50 raffle proceeds from that weekend also were included in the donation to the Maine Community Fund's Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund.

"We are deeply moved by our community and our fans' support in stepping up for a cause far greater than hockey," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Nothing can replace the cost of innocent lives, but we hope this gesture allows the families a chance to see that all of New England is in their corner. We continue to send our deepest sympathies and best wishes to the victims' families and friends."

Established in 2018, the T-Birds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that serves to benefit causes in Springfield and surrounding Pioneer Valley communities. The mission of the T-Birds Foundation is to serve the Springfield community and the Pioneer Valley beyond every win and loss through a focus on providing and supporting initiatives in the areas of health and wellness, youth enrichment, and civil service. Inquiries may be made to foundation@springfieldthunderbirds.com.

