Millman Joins Phantoms, Gahagen to Reading

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Parker Gahagen

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Parker Gahagen to the Reading Royals.

Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, ON who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in seven games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording two assists. He has also played in five games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 33 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-6-6 as well as 105 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.

Gahagen, 30, has played in eight games with the Phantoms this season going 4-3-1, 2.48, 914. His win on October 15 against the Belleville Senators was his first in the AHL in two-and-a-half years. The Army Black Knights product has played in 20 career games in the AHL going 9-7-1, 2.98, .898 and also 100 games in the ECHL going 58-26-5, 2.30, .920. Last year, with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, he played 33 games with an 18-8-3 record and 2.66, .912.

The Phantoms play three straight on the road next weekend with a pair of games at the Hartford Wolf Pack and then a Sunday matinee at the Providence Bruins.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Friday, December 8 against the Providence Bruins to open a five-game homestand which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 9 when the Phantoms host the Charlotte Checkers.

UPCOMING

Friday, December 1 (7:00 p.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, December 2 (7:00 p.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, December 3 (3:05 p.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Providence Bruins

Friday, December 8 (7:05 p.m.) - Providence Bruins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, December 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

