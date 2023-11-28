Belleville Sens Announce Details for Holiday Celebration Game Presented by McDowell's Independent Grocer

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and McDowells Independent Grocer are ringing in the Holiday Season together, as the Senators host the 2023 Holiday Celebration game, on December 22, when the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) visit CAA Arena.

As part of the festivities, Santa will be on hand, giving out gifts around CAA Arena throughout the night, while McDowells will be running its popular "Grocery Store Sweep" contest during one of the game's promo timeouts, with a $100 grocery gift card up for grabs to the winner!

Additionally, some special guests will be on hand for the ceremonial puck drop in the pregame, and there will be a holiday craft table set up on the second level in between sections 107 and 108. Fans are also encouraged to wear their favourite holiday clothing.

Tickets for the Belleville Sens Holiday Celebration game and all home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

