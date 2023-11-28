Bears Loan Leivermann to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Nicky Leivermann has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Leivermann, 25, has appeared in three games for Hershey this season, making his AHL debut on Oct. 21 at Providence. He's registered one assist, tallying his first professional point on Nov. 17 versus Bridgeport.

The rookie signed an AHL contract with Hershey this past July after completing his collegiate career at Notre Dame. He collected 20 points (6g, 14a) in 29 games in 2022-23 for the Fighting Irish, serving as team captain. He led the team's defenders in scoring and was named a 2023 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and claimed Academic All-Big Ten honors for the fourth straight season.

The native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota was an alternate captain for the Irish in 2021-22, and in five years at Notre Dame, posted 78 points (23g, 55a). He was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7:05 p.m. to begin a four-game road trip. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

