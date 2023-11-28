Superhero Chain Package Available Saturday

November 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Superhero Night is this Saturday, Dec. 2! Ticket and chain necklace packages start at just $30 total.

The game against the Hershey Bears is presented by Discovery Place and begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior. Ticket packages must be purchased online, and chains can be picked up upon entering the game.

Color choices of silver, gold and red are available while supplies last.

This game concludes a six-game home stand at Bojangles Coliseum. The team will return to play four more games heading into the holiday break starting Dec. 15.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.