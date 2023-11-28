Superhero Chain Package Available Saturday
November 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Superhero Night is this Saturday, Dec. 2! Ticket and chain necklace packages start at just $30 total.
The game against the Hershey Bears is presented by Discovery Place and begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior. Ticket packages must be purchased online, and chains can be picked up upon entering the game.
Color choices of silver, gold and red are available while supplies last.
This game concludes a six-game home stand at Bojangles Coliseum. The team will return to play four more games heading into the holiday break starting Dec. 15.
