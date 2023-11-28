Blomqvist Heating up as Pens Return Home from Five-Game Road Trip

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-7-2-0) sits 5th in Atlantic Division at the season's quarter mark

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 2

Joel Blomqvist turned in a dazzling, 30-save effort, but the Bears pulled out the win in a nailbiter. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only goal came from Rem Pitlick midway through the first period.

Friday, Nov. 24 - PENGUINS 3 at Charlotte 6

A third-period charge gave the Penguins life, but the comeback bid proved to be too little, too late. Down 3-0 entering the final frame, Jonathan Gruden and Cédric Desruisseaux scored quickly to pull the Black & Gold within one. Charlotte rebuilt a multi-goal lead before Ty Smith tallied again for the Pens.

Saturday, Nov. 25 - PENGUINS 4 at Charlotte 1

The Penguins corrected course by scoring early and often in their rematch with the Checkers. Valtteri Puustinen, Joona Koppanen and Raivis Ansons all scored in the first period, followed by Gruden notching a power-play goal in the second. Blomqvist clamped down with a career-best 44 saves.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey go head-to-head for the sixth time this season and for the fourth time this month. The Bears lead the season series three wins to two, but the Penguins are 2-0-1-0 at home.

Friday, Dec. 1 - PENGUINS at Springfield

The first game of a home-and-home puts the Penguins in the Thunderdome for the first time this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defeated Springfield, 3-1, back on Oct. 21.

Saturday, Dec. 2 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

Quick turnaround as both teams trek from New England to NEPA for their rematch. The T-Birds have a lethal offense, one that boasts Adam Gaudette's league-leading 13 goals.

Ice Chips

- Joel Blomqvist ranks third among rookie goalies in goals against average (2.04) and fourth in save percentage (.926). He's one of two rookie netminders to have six wins on the year.

- Blomqvist became the 11th goalie in Penguins history to achieve 44+ saves in a game, the first since Casey DeSmith posted 45 stops on Mar. 26, 2017.

- Jonathan Gruden's goal 18 seconds into the third period on Saturday was the fastest goal to start a period by the Penguins this season.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has had a different game-winning goal-scorer in each of its nine victories this season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 19 15 4 0 0 30 .789

2. Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 .722

3. Lehigh Valley 18 9 6 3 0 21 .583

4. Springfield 19 10 8 1 0 21 .553

5. PENGUINS 18 9 7 2 0 20 .556

6. Charlotte 17 10 7 0 0 20 .588

7. Providence 19 8 8 1 2 19 .500

8. Bridgeport 18 6 11 1 0 13 .361

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Rem Pitlick 18 4 7 11

Ty Smith 17 3 8 11

Jansen Harkins^ 11 4 5 9

Jonathan Gruden 18 4 5 9

three players tied 8

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 11 6-3-1 2.04 .926 0

Taylor GauthierX 3 1-1-1 3.06 .908 1

Magnus Hellberg 3 1-2-0 3.42 .888 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

x = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 29 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 1 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 2 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Nov. 27 (C) Peter Abbandonato Traded from CHI

Mon, Nov. 27 (D) Owen Headrick Traded from CHI

Tue, Nov. 28 (D) Mark Pysyk Released from PTO

