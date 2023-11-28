Game #18: Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign

Game #18: Tucson Roadrunners (9-6-1-1) at. Ontario Reign (11-4-1-1)

Time: Tuesday, November 28, 8:00 p.m. MST, Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Referees: #2 Jared Cummins, #88 Chris Waterstradt

Linespersons: #62 Mitchell Hunt, #91 Joe Mahon

The Tucson Roadrunners close out their 5-game road trip with a grudge match with the Ontario Reign. Ontario is one of the hottest teams in the AHL having points in eight-straight games while Tucson looks to finish their road trip with seven out of a possible 10 points; having gone 2-1-1-0 so far.

Three things:

Both teams have high scoring forwards leading the way. Coyotes prospect and Roadrunners forward Dylan Guenther leads Tucson with 6 goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 17 games. Forward T.J. Tynan has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the Ontario Reign in 2021 as a setup man. Since joining the club, he has 174 assists in 134 games played. This season he has 17 assists in 17 games played.

Victor Soderstrom and Max Szuber each had an assist in Tucson's last matchup against Henderson on Sunday. Soderstrom is just ahead of Szuber for the lead with points from a defenseman. He currently has eight (2 goals, 6 assists) compared to Szuber's six (3 goals, 3 assists). However, Szuber leads the club with three goals from a defenseman's stick this season.

Ontario is third in the league this season in goals against, having allowed 42. Combined, their two netminders David Rittich and Erik Portillo have a 2.30 goals against average and .920 save percentage with four shutouts. Goaltender Matthew Villalta, the former Reign netminder has carried the bulk of the minutes for Tucson, having an 8-5-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals against average and .923 save percentage.

What did they say?

"Our 5-on-5 game is very good, we have four lines that can compete and turn-over when we play the right way, we generate a lot of chances and make their D (defense) turnaround and create a lot of that."

Roadrunners forward Austin Poganski on the team's 5-on-5 play this season and how Tucson can get a win against Ontario.

Latest Transactions:

None

Number to Know:

94 - The combined penalty minutes between the line combination of Travis Barron, Curtis Douglas and Hunter Drew. The juggernaut line has contributed to five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in four games of the current road-trip with all three scoring a goal.

WE ARE LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app; along with AHLtv. Coverage will begin at 7:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer from Ontario, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all of the action from the Toyota Arena. Tune in at 5 p.m. for this week's edition of Roadrunners Happy Hour as Adrian is joined by Kim Cota-Robles, Arizona Daily Star Sports Editor Brett Fera and our special guest for our "Usual Tuesday Night Get Togther" prior to the contest.

