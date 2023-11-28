Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee
November 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee.
A Mequon native, Stastney has skated in five games for the Predators this season and scored his first career NHL goal on Friday at St. Louis. He began the 2023-24 campaign in Milwaukee, where he had four points (1g-3a) in 10 games for the Admirals.
Stastney and the Admirals get back on the ice on Friday, December 1st when they visit the Grand Rapids Griffins for the first time this season. The two teams come back around the lake on Saturday to complete the home-and-home set at Panther Arena at 6 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2023
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Millman Joins Phantoms, Gahagen to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for Holiday Celebration Game Presented by McDowell's Independent Grocer - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 7 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold 13th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss December 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Two-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Generate $10,650 for Lewiston, Maine - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Continue Stretch of Games against Central Division Rivals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Superhero Chain Package Available Saturday - Charlotte Checkers
- $2 Beers and $5 Knit Caps this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Loan Leivermann to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Hype Around Queen City Outdoor Classic Grows as Checkers Practice Outdoors - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Recall Will Reilly, Assign Mark Senden and Cam Morrison to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Jets Reassign Kuzmin to Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Blomqvist Heating up as Pens Return Home from Five-Game Road Trip - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Minnesota Wild Names Patrick Dwyer as an Assistant Coach - Iowa Wild
- Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Recall Brodzinski and Edström from Wolf Pack, Assign Mackey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #18: Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Gurianov Heroics Lead to Ads' Win
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss
- Admirals Calm the Wild
- Grosenick Backstops Ads to Win