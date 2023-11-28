Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee.

A Mequon native, Stastney has skated in five games for the Predators this season and scored his first career NHL goal on Friday at St. Louis. He began the 2023-24 campaign in Milwaukee, where he had four points (1g-3a) in 10 games for the Admirals.

Stastney and the Admirals get back on the ice on Friday, December 1st when they visit the Grand Rapids Griffins for the first time this season. The two teams come back around the lake on Saturday to complete the home-and-home set at Panther Arena at 6 pm.

