Rangers Recall Brodzinski and Edström from Wolf Pack, Assign Mackey

November 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Edström from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the Wolf Pack.

Brodzinski, 30, currently leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with eleven and points with 25 (11 g, 14 a) in 16 games this season. Brodzinski's eleven goals rank him tied for fourth in the AHL, while his 25 points lead the league.

The native of Ham Lake, MN, is in his fourth season with the Wolf Pack and in his third season as the club's captain. In 113 career games with the Wolf Pack, Brodzinski has notched 56 goals and 73 assists for 129 points.

In his career, Brodzinski has skated in 313 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Ontario Reign, scoring 267 points (126 g, 141 a).

He has also appeared in 102 career NHL games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings, collecting 17 points (9 g, 8 a).

This season, Brodzinski has dressed in one game with the Rangers. He suited up in his home state of Minnesota against the Wild on November 4th.

Brodzinski was selected in the fifth round, 148th overall, by the Kings in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Edström, 23, has scored nine points (7 g, 2 a) in 18 games in his first full season with the Wolf Pack. Last season, Edström collected 19 points (9 g, 10 a) in 42 games with Rögle BK of the SHL. He then scored his first career AHL goal in three regular-season games with the Wolf Pack before tacking on an assist in five games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to coming to North America, Edström appeared in 189 career SHL games in his native Sweden. He scored 48 points (23 g, 25 a) with Rögle BK and Mora IK.

The native of Karlstad, SWE, was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Mackey, 27, has scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, leads the club in +/- with a +11 rating. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.

The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 89 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 56 points (9 g, 47 a).

The Wolf Pack returns to the XL Center on Friday and Saturday for a pair of tilts against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms! The Pack will don specialty jerseys on both nights and will hold the annual 'Teddy Bear Toss Game' on Saturday night! The puck drop for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.