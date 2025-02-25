Jarron Cumberland Dropped CAREER-HIGH 38 PTS & 7 3PM vs. Gold!
February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats YouTube Video
Check out the Delaware Blue Coats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2025
- Oscar Tshiebwe records franchise-leading 26th double-double as Stars defeat Skyhawks, 119-96 - College Park Skyhawks
- Stars Extend Win Streak to Four After Tshiebwe's Record-Setting Night - Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Warriors Split Weekend Series with Oklahoma City, Falling to the Blue 134-125 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Blue Coats Stories
- Delaware Falls to Osceola, 113-104
- Coats Contain Swarm, Win 111-102
- Coats Fall to Charge, 122-110
- Charge Defeat Blue Coats, 112-107
- Coats Cruise Past Motor City, 114-99