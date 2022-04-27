Isotopes to Host Women in Sports Night Saturday, April 30

The Albuquerque Isotopes are set to host "Women in Sports Night" at RGCU Field on Saturday, April 30. Gates open at 5:30 pm while first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

There will be a pregame ceremony on the field to honor five female ambassadors who have impacted women's sports in Albuquerque.

There will also be additional in-game tributes to women in sports. The UNM and UNLV softball teams as well as the Senior Women's Softball League of Albuquerque will be in attendance. The Isotopes will also recognize the women who work in their front office.

Below are bios of the five ambassadors:

Janice Ruggiero: Played basketball at UNM for three seasons, from 1984-87, and that started a 38-year association with the Lobos. She earned two degrees at the UNM, was an assistant basketball coach, then moved into administration, eventually working her way up to Deputy Athletic Director. Ruggiero retired from UNM in January 2022 but continues her association with the school by working for the UNM Foundation.

Andrea Howard: Named an all-state selection in softball at La Cueva High and stayed home to attend UNM. Last summer, Howard played in the Tokyo Olympics as a member of team Italy. Earlier this season, Andrea set the Lobos all-time career home run record. She's hit 44 homers in her illustrious career so far. Howard, however, made her mark in Albuquerque years ago when her Eastdale Little softball team won the 2012 Little League World Series.

Elena Schrader: Ran track at UNM and currently the head coach for the boys and girls cross country teams, and the track and field teams, at Volcano Vista High School. Schrader's boys and girls teams both won first place last year in the 5A cross country state championships in 2021.

Heather Dyche: Is the head coach for the women's soccer team at UNM. Dyche is an Eldorado High graduate who played collegiately at Nebraska and Florida State. Dyche returned to New Mexico to lead the Lobos in 2015. Dyche is also a coach, instructor and scout with the United States Soccer Federation. She's an assistant coach for the US Youth National Team for the Under 14 and Under 15 Girls. Dyche is only female on the CONCACAF educational board, teaching grassroots courses, while developing and writing content for all women's grassroots programs.

Anya Parasher: Won the New Mexico state title in golf last year as a freshman at Albuquerque Academy, shooting a final round of 69, then edging teammate Callia Ward for a dramatic playoff victory. When she's not on the golf course, Anya works in Mayor Tim Keller's office and practices the piano.

