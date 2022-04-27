Big Day by Reno's McCarthy Levels Series
April 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Reno's Jake McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in the Aces' 8-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday afternoon. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.
San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger went 3.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked one in his second MLB injury rehab appearance with the Chihuahuas. El Paso's two runs came on Brett Sullivan's home run in the fourth inning. It was Sullivan's second homer in his last three games.
Wednesday was El Paso's eighth straight game with at least one home run. Chihuahuas relievers Ian Krol and Jordan Brink both threw scoreless outings on Wednesday.
Team Records: Reno (11-9), El Paso (10-10)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Ryne Nelson (0-2, 6.35) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
