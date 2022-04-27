Homers Propel Isotopes to Win over River Cats

Albuquerque, NM - Behind an early barrage of home runs and a splendid starting pitching performance by right-hander Zach Neal, the Albuquerque Isotopes (8-12) earned a 6-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats (11-9) Wednesday evening at Isotopes Park. The series is now tied at a triumph apiece.

Albuquerque led as quickly as possible. After Neal induced a double play grounder to escape the visiting first, Wynton Bernard launched the very first pitch from Corey Oswalt to the back of the left-field pavilion for a 473-foot leadoff home run. Sean Bouchard followed with a double before scoring on Scott Schebler's sacrifice fly, then Carlos Pérez cranked his fifth homer of the season to cap a three-run first.

Elehuris Montero provided the power in the third with a two-run blast off the scoreboard in left-center, his fourth homer of the campaign and first since April 14. Two innings later, Sean Bouchard hit a ball well into the trees beyond the center field fence for a solo clout, Albuquerque's fourth home run of game and a 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Neal was absolutely cruising, allowing just one hit and three total baserunners through five innings. He retired 10 batters in a row at one point but ran into trouble in the sixth. Sacramento collected five hits, the big blow coming courtesy of David Villar's two-run homer. After two more singles, Neal was pulled in favor of J.D. Hammer, who retired Bryce Johnson on a fly ball to end the inning.

The Isotopes bullpen held strong the rest of the way, as Hammer worked a scoreless seventh, Zach Lee twirled a scoreless eighth, then Chad Smith allowed a run in the ninth but retired the final three hitters to close out the victory.

Topes Scope: - Bernard's blast was the first leadoff homer for an Isotope since Bernard did it himself on May 22 of last year vs. Oklahoma City.

- In two home starts, Neal is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA, compared to an 0-2, 10.38 mark in two road starts.

- Tonight marked Albuquerque's first home win over Sacramento since May 1, 2019. The River Cats had won the last six meetings between the squads at Isotopes Park.

- On balls put in play this season (excluding strikeouts), Montero is batting .367 (22-for-60).

- Neal earned the seventh win for an Isotopes starter this year. In 2021, the club did not reach seven victories for starters until the 49th game of the season.

On Deck: The Isotopes host the River Cats in a School Day Matinee Thursday morning with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 AM. Right-handed pitcher Brandon Gold (0-0, 5.06) will step into Albuquerque's rotation for the first time this year while Sacramento is scheduled to go with southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (0-2, 3.26).

