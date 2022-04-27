Express to Show 'Facing Nolan' at Dell Diamond on May 14

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express is set to host the second public showing of the 'Facing Nolan' documentary on Saturday, May 14 at Dell Diamond. The film will be shown on the ballpark's video board following the conclusion of Round Rock's game versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers, which is slated to start at 6:05 p.m.

Fans in attendance for the Round Rock Express game will be able to enjoy the 'Facing Nolan' Postgame Screening, presented by Intel, from the comfort of their seats after the night's action is over as the screening is included with the purchase of a ticket for May 14's contest.

The 105-minute documentary is about the life and career of legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, who played his final five seasons with the Texas Rangers from 1989-93. Prior to his time with the Rangers, Ryan played for the Houston Astros from 1980-88, the California Angels from 1972-79 and the New York Mets from 1966-1971.

'Facing Nolan' features interviews with some of the most influential names in Rangers and Major League Baseball history. Some of the faces include Nolan Ryan, President George W. Bush, Craig Biggio, Steve Buechele, George Brett, Rod Carew, Roger Clemens, Tom Grieve, Tom House, Randy Johnson, Pete Rose, Iván 'Pudge' Rodríguez, Bobby Valentine, Dave Winfield, Bobby Witt and many others.

The documentary was produced by Russell Wayne Groves and directed by Bradley Jackson. Round Rock ownership group members Reid Ryan, Reese Ryan and Don Sanders along with David Check, Ricky Smart II and the "Ryan Express" himself were all executive producers.

In addition to helping build Dell Diamond, which was the primary location for reenactments and interviews featured throughout the film, Nolan Ryan is the primary owner of Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment, the group that owns and operates the Round Rock Express.

'Facing Nolan' debuted at this year's South by Southwest Film Festival, an event that is held annually in Austin. Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas is set to hold the first major public showing on May 1 after the Texas Rangers game versus the Atlanta Braves.

