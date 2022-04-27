Hunter Brown Strikes out 7 as Space Cowboys Have Winning Streak Snapped
April 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.) - Hunter Brown once again compiled prolific strikeout numbers, picking up seven through just 4 1/3 innings in a Wednesday afternoon start. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys had their winning streak snapped at five games, though, losing 6-2 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Brown has struck out at least seven batters in each of his last three outings, totaling 22 through his last 14 1/3 innings pitched. He's currently the Pacific Coast League leader with 26 strikeouts on the season and his 3.00 ERA ranks fourth best. Brown, who's rated as the Houston Astros' No. 3 prospect, per MLBPipeline, had his fastball top out at 99.7 mph on Wednesday.
The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third on a solo home run from Franklin Barreto. Barreto, who drove in three runs in Tuesday night's win, is hitting .333 (6x18) with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over his last six games.
Oklahoma City countered in its half of the third with a three-run homer from Kevin Pillar.
David Hensley made it a one-run game in the sixth with his second home run of the year - a solo shot that traveled 417 feet to center field. Hensley finished the day 3-for-4 with a double to go with the solo home run. He currently sits third in the Pacific Coast League with a .442 on-base percentage.
Oklahoma City tacked on three more in the eighth on an RBI single from Jason Martin and two-run single from Tony Wolters.
The Space Cowboys are scheduled to send Brandon Bielak to the mound as the series continues at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. Oklahoma City is set to start Yefry Ramirez.
