Round Rock Holds Lead against Salt Lake

April 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Round Rock scored three runs in the first inning and made them hold up, as the Express edged the Salt Lake Bees 3-2 on Wednesday night. The Bees tried to come back, as Matt Thaiss led off the fifth inning with his second home run of the season and Orlando Martinez scored on a wild pitch in the 8th to pull to within one run. In the ninth, Dillon Thomas led off with a walk, but the next three batters were retired to send Salt Lake to its fourth straight loss.

Starter Jake Kalish (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he went four innings and allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk. The Bees' bullpen of Ty Buttrey, Gerardo Reyes, Elvis Peguero and Kodi Medeiros combined for four scoreless innings. The bottom third of the order delivered five of the Bees' six hits. Besides Thaiss' homer, Martinez and Magneuris Sierra each added two hits for Salt Lake.

