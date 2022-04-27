Garrett's Homer Secures an 8-2 Aces Win over the Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Tex. - Stone Garrett's two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning secured the 8-2 Reno Aces (11-9) victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (10-10) Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

Today's win improved Reno to 7-2 during day games and snapped a three-game road losing streak.

Garrett's blast in the eighth inning was his fourth of the year and extended his team-leading hitting streak to 13 games.

Jake McCarthy was a triple short of the cycle during his three-hit performance at the plate with four RBI and three runs scored. His ninth-inning, three-run home run gave the Aces a late six-run advantage over El Paso.

Dan Straily (1-2) earned his first win of the season as the right-hander allowed two earned runs on four hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

The quartet of Reno Aces relievers Mitchell Stumpo, Keynan Middleton, Kevin Ginkel, and Miguel Aguilar combined for 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to secure the victory.

Braden Bishop added a two-hit day with one run scored.

Aces Notables:

Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, extended hitting streak to 13 games.

Jake McCarthy: 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R.

Dan Straily: (W, 1-2), 2 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 K's in 5.2 IP.

Following a week in El Paso, the Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, May 3, for a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

