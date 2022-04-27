OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 27, 2022

April 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-10) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-8)

Game #20 of 150/Home #8 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Hunter Brown (0-1, 1.98) vs. OKC-RHP Beau Burrows (0-0, 5.68)

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 12:05 p.m. on a Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have lost three straight games and four of their last five games.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys built an early 5-0 lead and sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-4 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land scored one run in the first inning before adding four runs in the third inning - all of which were with two outs and all unearned against the OKC pitching staff due to the defense committing three errors between the two innings. The Dodgers got on the scoreboard in the third inning via back-to-back doubles by Omar Estévez and Kevin Pillar. Jake Lamb added a sacrifice fly later in the inning. The teams exchanged runs in the fifth inning before Andy Burns hit his third home run of the season in the eighth inning with a solo shot out to left field to trim Sugar Land's lead to 6-4. The Space Cowboys' Corey Julks answered with a solo homer in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Beau Burrows (0-0) takes the mound this afternoon for his fourth start this season and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. It is also his first career appearance against Sugar Land...Last Wednesday (April 20) in Sacramento, Burrows allowed four runs on eight hits - including two home runs - over 4.0 innings. He did not issue a walk, recorded six strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 9-8 victory...Between his last two starts, Burrows has allowed six runs and seven hits in the first inning, including two home runs. But in his remaining 6.2 innings during those games, he gave up just two runs...Today will be his first start at home since his team debut April 8 against Albuquerque in OKC, when he allowed one unearned run, three hits and one walk in 4.0 innings with seven strikeouts in a no decision...Burrows signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Nov. 28, 2021 after playing for both Triple-A Toledo and St. Paul last season, posting a combined 4-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 K's over 65.1 IP. He also made five MLB appearances combined for Detroit and Minnesota...Burrows made his MLB debut July 27, 2020 against Kansas City pitching 2.1 innings in relief. He appeared in five total games with Detroit in a COVID-shortened regular season...He was originally selected by Detroit with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Weatherford High School (Texas).

Against the Space Cowboys: 2022: 0-1 2021: 12-12 All-time: 12-13 At OKC: 6-7 The Dodgers meet Sugar Land for the first time this season and for the first time since Sugar Land became rebranded as the Space Cowboys following their 2021 Triple-A debut season as the Skeeters...The teams split their 2021 season series, 12-12, and both teams went 6-6 on their home fields. The Dodgers won nine of the first 12 games before Sugar Land took nine of the final 12 games. The Skeeters also won six of the last seven games between the teams...The teams last met Aug. 19-24 at Sugar Land, with the Skeeters winning the series, 5-1, including three one-run victories...The Dodgers outscored Sugar Land, 141-128, while the Skeeters outhit the Dodgers, 221-199...Keibert Ruiz led OKC with 23 hits, including a team-best five homers, tying Zach Reks for a team-best 16 RBI in the series...Dodgers pitchers Aaron Wilkerson and Darien Núñez each went 3-0 against Sugar Land last season with Wilkerson racking up 24 K's in 21.1 innings and Núñez notching 19 K's in 14.2 innings...Last season, the average time of a nine-inning game between the Dodgers and Sugar Land was 3 hours, 34 minutes, including three games that surpassed the four-hour mark.

Trending Up: After scoring a total of three runs on 14 total hits between the three previous games, the Dodgers plated four runs and tallied 11 hits last night. They went 11-for-35 (.314) yesterday following a stretch in which they went 20-for-133 (.150). Four of the Dodgers' 11 hits Tuesday went for extra bases, equaling the team's total of four extra base hits over the previous three games combined. Even with last night's boost, the Dodgers have scored a combined 10 runs over the last five games after scoring a combined 37 runs in the four games prior...The Dodgers entered last weekend leading all of Triple-A in batting average, runs scored and hits. OKC still leads the PCL with 114 runs scored this season and ranks second with 177 hits and a .271 batting average.

Disco Inferno: Andy Burns finished a triple shy of the cycle Tuesday night, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. He has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 (.387) during the stretch with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI. His three hits Tuesday tied his season-high mark and was his third three-hit game this season...Burns has hit each of the team's last three home runs going back to last Thursday.

Error Message: The Dodgers were charged with a season-high four errors Tuesday for their highest single-game total since Sept. 2, 2021 against Albuquerque in OKC, when they also committed four errors. Entering Tuesday, the Dodgers had only one total error over the previous four games and five errors over the previous 11 games...Over the first seven home games, OKC has committed 13 errors, with four multi-error games.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored Tuesday, as his three hits tied his season-high mark. He has reached base in 15 of his first 16 games this season and his 18 runs scored this season lead the PCL. His .432 on-base percentage ranks third in the league while his 13 RBI are tied for fifth...With three hits last night, he matched his hit total from the entire previous series in Sacramento (3x18).

No Diggity, Noda: Ryan Noda had Tuesday off, but in his last game Sunday, he singled and drew the Dodgers' lone walk of the game as he extended his on-base streak to 17 games. The streak is tied with Reno's Stone Garrett and Sugar Land's David Hensley for longest in Triple-A, as Noda has reached base in each of his first 17 games this season. His .480 on-base percentage leads the PCL, while his 14 walks are second and his 1.097 OPS is third. His 21 hits are tied with Zach McKinstry for the overall OKC team lead.

All Walks of Life: The Dodgers' offense was held to one walk Tuesday for a second straight game, matching their season low. Even with just two walks in the last two games, their 90 walks overall this season lead the league...On the other hand, the Dodgers issued nine walks last night, resulting in already the third time this season OKC has allowed nine or more walks in a game. Their 88 walks allowed also pace the PCL.

Strike a Pose: Four Dodgers pitchers combined to record 11 strikeouts Tuesday, notching OKC's 11th double-digit strikeout game this season and seventh with 11 or more K's...On the flip side, OKC's offense struck out a season-low two times last night. The Dodgers last struck out just two times in a game June 18, 2019 in El Paso. They have struck out only six times over the last two games combined.

Greetings and Salutations: Outfielder Stefen Romero made his season debut yesterday, going 1-for-3 with a walk after starting the season on the Injured List. He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in February after spending the past five seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, where he slashed .264/.331/.497 with 96 home runs, mostly as a designated hitter...Relief pitcher Justin Hagenman also made his team and Triple-A debut Tuesday, with 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks with a team-leading four strikeouts. Hagenman joined OKC from Double-A Tulsa, where he made five appearances with the Drillers this season, allowing three runs and seven hits over 9.2 innings with 10 strikeouts against one walk while posting a 2.79 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and .189 BAA.

RISPy Business: The Dodgers went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position last night, and going back to last Wednesday in Sacramento, the team is just 2-for-the-last-31 with RISP. Over the last five games, they've totaled 27 at-bats with RISP, including three games with five or fewer ABs...The Space Cowboys went 6-for-17 with RISP last night, with the 17 at-bats matching an opponent season high (April 12 at El Paso). Over the last six games, opponents are batting .439 (29x66) with RISP. During that stretch, the opposition has totaled at least 13 at-bats with RISP three times and at least 11 at-bats four times.

Dinger Deets: Andy Burns' homer in the eighth inning Tuesday night snapped OKC's season-high stretch of three straight games without a home run. It was the team's longest stretch without a home run since May 22-24, 2019. Each of the team's last four homers and six of the last seven have been solo shots...On the other hand, OKC allowed a home run Tuesday for just the second time in the last five games. OKC's 20 homers allowed are tied for third-fewest in the PCL.

Around the Horn: Yesterday was the second time this season the Dodgers lost when outhitting their opponent. They were 41-9 last season when finishing the game with more hits...Jake Lamb went 1-for-3 with a RBI Tuesday and is now 3-for-7 with two RBI his last two games after going 0-for-12 in his previous three games combined...Sugar Land stole four bases last night, marking the most steals against OKC in one game since Round Rock swiped six bags May 8, 2021. Opponents are 13-for-17 in stolen base attempts over the last six games after going 3-for-9 across the first 13 games.

