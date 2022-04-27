"La Familia" Rolls to Road Win in Vegas, 12-5

Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (6-13) were buoyed by multi-hit games from Stuart Fairchild (4), Sam Haggerty (3 RBI), Joe Odom and Billy Hamilton (3 runs) on Tuesday night, in taking the series-opener from the Las Vegas Aviators (9-10) by a 12-5 final to open a 12-game road trip. Fairchild was on base five times with a walk, and drove in two runs. It was a "Copa de la Diversion" game, as the clubs wore "La Familia de Tacoma" and "Reyes de Plata" alternate uniforms.

Tacoma jumped on top with a Steven Souza sac fly in the first inning; Haggerty was hit by a pitch and moved to third base after a Fairchild walk and an Erick Mejia fielder's choice before crossing the plate.

The Rainiers loaded the bases with one out in the second on three walks (Odom-McCoy-Hamilton), and collected a second sac fly from Haggerty to go up 2-0. It was 3-0 when Fairchild blooped a single down the right field line, and 5-0 when Mejia cleared the bases with a double off the wall in right, narrowly missing a three-run homer.

Tacoma knocked around RHP James Kaprielian, who started for Las Vegas on an MLB rehab assignment from Oakland: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Leading 5-1 in the fifth, the Rainiers strung together their second-largest inning of the season to date, batting 11 men and scoring five times with six hits. Odom, Hamilton, Haggerty and Fairchild each drove in runs with a single, while Mason McCoy drew a bases loaded walk.

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon spun the second quality start for Tacoma in as many games, after Asher Wojciechowski (6.0 IP, 1 ER) did so on Sunday at Cheney Stadium. Ponce de Leon tossed 98 pitches over six innings of work, limiting the Aviators to only a pair of (earned) runs while striking out seven.

Tacoma tacked on another in the seventh when Souza drew a two-out, bases loaded walk. Las Vegas DH Vince Fernandez led off the home eighth with a solo shot, the only home run of the game and his second of the season.

The series will continue with another 7:05 p.m. PT first pitch on Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. LHP Roenis Elias is scheduled to "open" the game for Tacoma, with LHP Ian McKinney expected to follow. RHP Adrian Martinez will start for the Aviators.

