Pillar Helps Blast Dodgers past Space Cowboys

April 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Kevin Pillar hit a three-run homer in the third inning to give the Oklahoma City Dodgers the lead for good in a 6-2 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Space Cowboys (9-11) took the first lead of the Field Trip Day game with a home run by Franklin Barreto in the top of the third inning before Pillar's homer out to left-center field in the bottom of the frame put the Dodgers in front, 3-1. Sugar Land added a solo homer by David Hensley in the sixth inning. The Dodgers (12-8) scored three more runs with two outs in the eighth inning, including a RBI single by Jason Martin and a two-RBI single by Tony Wolters, to put OKC in front, 6-2, and end the Dodgers' three-game losing skid.

Of Note:

-Wednesday's win snapped OKC's three-game losing skid, which was tied for the team's longest this season. The Dodgers are now 2-4 in their last six games after winning five straight games April 15-20. Wednesday's win evened the Dodgers' series against the Space Cowboys, 1-1.

-Kevin Pillar hit his fourth home run of the season to move into a tie for the team lead with Ryan Noda. Over his last three games, Pillar is 5-for-13 with a homer, double, four RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base. Pillar has reached base in 16 of his first 17 games this season and his 20 runs scored this season led the PCL as of Wednesday afternoon while his 16 RBI pace the Dodgers.

-The Dodgers entered Wednesday's game leading the PCL in walks allowed this season before OKC pitchers issued a season-low one walk. The Dodgers' 89 walks allowed still led the PCL Wednesday afternoon.

-Three Dodgers pitchers combined to record 11 strikeouts, led by seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings by starting pitcher Beau Burrows. Carson Fulmer and Yency Almonte each had two K's as OKC picked up its 12th double-digit strikeout game of the season and eighth with 11 or more K's...On the other hand, OKC's offense struck out 11 times Wednesday for the team's seventh double-digit strikeout game in 2022 just one day after striking out a season-low two times Tuesday.

-Jake Lamb (2-for-3), Jason Martin (2-for-4) and Tony Wolters (2-for-4) each finished with multi-hit games for OKC. Lamb is now 5-for-10 over his last three games after going 0-for-12 in his previous three games combined.

-Ryan Noda's 17-game on-base streak to start the season came to an end as he was held 0-for-4. His .456 on-base percentage still led the PCL Wednesday afternoon, while his 14 walks were tied for second in the league.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their series against Sugar Land at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.