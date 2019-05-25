Isotopes Open Homestand with 10-6 Loss to River Cats
May 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
River Cats 10 (23-26), Isotopes 6 (24-26) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: Yonathan Daza led the Isotopes with a three-hit night, finishing the game 3-for-5 with three singles, raising his average to .366 ... Pat Valaika connected on his 12th home run of the season and knocked home a team-high three runs ... Also recording home runs on the night were Sam Hilliard (15) and Roberto Ramos (10).
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Pat Dean took the loss, allowing eight runs (three earned) over 5.0 innings ... Nelson Gonzalez tossed a perfect inning out of the bullpen while Evan Grills surrendered two runs over his 3.0 innings on the mound.
TOPES TIDBITS: Seven of the eight Isotopes starting position players recorded a hit ... Both teams combined to connect on seven home runs ... Five of Sacramento's runs were unearned
ON DECK: Sacramento River Cats at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:05 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... 90s Night ... Postgame fireworks.
PROBABLES: Isotopes: TBA, River Cats: RHP Yoanys Quiala (1-2, 5.40)
