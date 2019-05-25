Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds

May 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (28-20) at Memphis Redbirds (23-25)

Game #49/Road Game #24

Saturday, May 25, 6:35 p.m.

AutoZone Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Aaron Wilkerson (2-0, 0.68) vs. RHP Anthony Shew (1-0, 1.29)

Grand Openings: The Missions are 9-3 in series openers on the season and 2-1 in series openers against Memphis. In those 12 series openers the Missions are outscoring their opponents 62-57 and are batting .261 (103-for-395). San Antonio is 4-2 in series openers on the road.

Saturdays are for the Missions: The Missions are 6-1 on Saturday games this season. On Saturdays they are batting .274 (65-for-237) compared to .246 (321-for-1,301) on all other days. The pitching staff boasts an ERA of 3.29 (23 ER/63.0 IP) on Saturdays compared to 3.92 (150 ER/344.2) on all other days.

Stoking the Fire: Troy Stokes Jr. went 2-for-2 with a home run, 3 RBI, and 2 walks last night. The 3 RBI were a season-high for Stokes Jr. and the two walks matched a season-high. It was the 16th time in his career in which drove in at least three runs in a game. It was just the third time in his career he drove in at least three runs while also drawing multiple walks.

Turning Two: San Antonio turned four double plays last night, which matched a season-high. They also turned four against Memphis on April 16. On the season the Missions have accumulated 50 twin killings, which is third in the Pacific Coast League and third in all of Double-A or Triple-A.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.