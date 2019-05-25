Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (19-28) vs. Round Rock Express (28-19)

May 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #48: Nashville Sounds (19-28) vs. Round Rock Express (28-19)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ronald Herrera (0-3, 14.73) vs. LHP Cionel Perez (0-0, 6.51)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

From the Notes

Ronald Herrera: 24-year-old Ronald Herrera starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is making his 5th start and 7th appearance overall. In 6 games (4 starts), Herrera is 0-3 with a 14.73 ERA. He has logged 11.0 innings and has allowed 20 hits and 5 walks to go along with 12 strikeouts. He last pitched on May 20 in a start against the Express and allowed 5 runs on 7 hits (3 home runs) in 3.1 innings. Herrera missed the entired 2018 season after he had surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon on June 11. Herrera spent most of 2017 in the minor leagues, where he combined for an 8-1 record with a 1.91 ERA between the GCL Yankees East, Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He served two stints with the New York Yankees and made two appearances. Herrera was traded to Texas from New York-AL in exchange for Reiver Sanmartin on November 20, 2017. He was originally signed by the Oakland Athletics on May 31, 2012.

Against Pérez: Nashville faced Cionel Pérez on May 19 in Round Rock. He has faced the following active Sounds - Cole: 1-2, RBI; Davidson: 1-3, R, 2B, 2 K; Fontana: 1-1; Granite: 0-3, R, 2 K; Moore: 0-2, 2 K; Tocci: 1-1, R, RBI; White: 0-3; Wisdom: 1-1, R, 2 BB.

A Handful of RBI for Moore: Catcher Adam Moore drove in 5 runs last night, just 1 shy of his career-high. It's the most runs a Sound has knocked in since BJ Boyd had 6 RBI on August 9, 2018 at Colorado Springs.

Comeback Kids: Nashville scored yet another come-from-behind win last night, overcoming a season-high 6-run deficit to beat the Redbirds. The Sounds have trailed at some point in each of their last 4 wins. The last time they led from start to finish was in a 6-3 win at Round Rock on May 18.

KKKKKKKKKKKKKK: Nashville pitcher recorded 14 strikeouts last night, matching their season-high previously set on Opening Day against Iowa. Starter Wes Benjamin recorded 6 punchouts in 5.1 innings, and the bullpen quartet of Taylor Guerrieri, Wei-Chieh Huang, Kyle Bird and Brett Martin combined for 8 strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

BREAKING: Jose Altuve will be in Nashville tomorrow and Monday on rehab with Round Rock. Better get those tickets now: https://atmilb.com/2ESxhc0

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Audio: the @nashvillesounds welcome Round Rock tonight. Here's audio interviews from the Memphis series, including HoJo, Tim Dillard and Reed Garrett. #Rangers https://jeffhempbp.wordpress.com/2019/05/25/audio-update-hojo-dillard-and-garrett/

Dr. Tony R. Majors (@tmajors29)

â¦@MLBRBIâ© RBI Nashville senior division players spending the day at First Tennessee Park working at MLB'S Umpire Camp. â¦@nashvillesoundsâ© support youth players and umpires development

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.