Isotopes Edge Aviators in 10 Innings in Series Finale

May 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 5 (24-25), Aviators 4 (27-22) (10) - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, Nev.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Peter Lambert received a no-decision despite tossing 7.0 scoreless innings and tying his career high with 10 strikeouts. Lambert is the fifth Isotope since 2015 to record at least 10 strikeouts in a game. The right-hander allowed seven hits, but did not issue a walk in his second quality start of the season ... With the Isotopes leading 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, DJ Johnson surrendered an RBI single to force extra innings for the second straight night. Johnson still earned his second win of the season ... Jesus Tinoco yielded three runs (two earned) in the 10th inning, but was able to close out the victory.

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque scored four runs in the top of the 10th to take the lead for good, highlighted by Sam Hilliard's two-run double and Drew Butera's RBI single ... Hilliard raised his RBI total to 44 for the year, the most on the team ... Butera finished the night 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI ... Garrett Hampson drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

TOPES TIDBITS: The win ended the Isotopes four-game losing streak as well as their six-game road losing streak ... Albuquerque is 3-1 in extra-inning contests and 7-4 in one-run games ... Noel Cuevas played in his first rehab game with the Isotopes, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts as the left fielder.

ON DECK: Sacramento River Cats at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park...Salute to Service Night...Postgame fireworks presented by Wells Fargo.

PROBABLES: River Cats: RHP Enderson Franco (1-1, 6.94), Isotopes: LHP Pat Dean (0-3, 10.32)

