Fresno topples Tacoma 9-6 as Hernandez continues HR tear

Tacoma, Wash. - The Fresno Grizzlies (25-23) held on to defeat the Tacoma Rainiers (23-26) 9-6 from Cheney Stadium. With the win, Fresno leaves Washington with a series split. Yadiel Hernandez played hero for the second straight evening, going deep for the third time in the last two contests. He belted a solo shot in the seventh, knotting him with Jacob Wilson for the club-high in homers at 14. Hernandez finished the night on base five times, notching three hits. Jake Noll and Andrew Stevenson (MLB rehab) each recorded a pair of RBI while Noll enjoyed his third multi-hit game of the year.

Jose Lobaton highlighted the Rainiers offense with four hits, including a two-run dinger in the fifth. Lobaton also raked a pair of doubles. Austin Nola tallied a clout as well, a solo shot in the seventh. Kristopher Negron reached base four times for Tacoma in the defeat.

Scott Copeland (3-2) picked up the decision after five innings of work. Fresno is 6-3 in his starts this season. Derek Self whipped up his fourth save after a scoreless ninth. He followed Michael Blazek, who worked the Grizzlies out of a jam in the seventh. Nick Rumbelow (3-2) logged the loss for the Rainiers.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- DH Yadiel Hernandez (3-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB)

- 1B Jake Noll (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- LF Collin Cowgill (2-3, 3B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

- C Jose Lobaton (4-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R)

- 1B Austin Nola (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

- RF Kristopher Negron (2-3, 2 BB)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The Grizzlies have homered in all 23 of their road games this season. Yadiel Hernandez and Jacob Wilson are tied for the club-high in longballs at 14 apiece. Hernandez has already surpassed his career-high in homers despite playing only 42 games this season. In 2017 at Double-A Harrisburg (120 games), Hernandez had 12 taters. On the other hand, if Wilson records one more wallop, he will have 100 career big flies.

