Clifford Keys Comeback But Grizzlies Fall in 10

May 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







After climbing out of a four-run deficit to force extra-innings, the Fresno Grizzlies (10-19) fell 6-5 to the Modesto Nuts (19-10) Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies trailed from the first batter of the game as Carlos Jimenez belted a leadoff homer against Lebarron Johnson Jr. to put Modesto up 1-0.

The Nuts scored two in the third after Jimenez doubled with one out and Austin St. Laurent walked. Matt Ellis and Gabriel Moncada both delivered RBI hits to stretch Modesto's lead to 3-0.

Modesto pushed it to four after a leadoff double in the fourth and Jimenez singled home the run with two outs.

Fresno answered back in the fourth against the Modesto starter Ryan Sloan. Robert Calaz bounced a single down the first base line and Jacob Hinderleider flared a single down the right field line.

With one out, Francisco Garcia dropped a singled into right field to score Calaz. Nolan Clifford ripped a single through the right side to cut the difference in half.

The Nuts added one run back in the fifth, capitalizing on a pair of walks and pushed Johnson out of the game. An RBI single set the difference back to 5-2.

The Grizzlies broke through in the sixth as Kevin Fitzer drew a walk and Francisco Garcia placed a hard-hit ball in the hole at shortstop.

Clifford ripped a ball down the right field line that scored both runners with a double. Clifford stole third.

Once Yeiker Reyes drew a walk, Clifford took the opening and stole home with the pitcher waiting behind the mound, tying the game at 5-5.

The game remained tied as both bullpens kept things even through the 9th.

Modesto capitalized on the automatic runner in the top of the tenth and Ryan Picollo singled to give Modesto a 6-5 lead.

Kevin Fitzer's bunt in the tenth put the tying run on third and the winning run on first, but the Jose Geraldo struck out the side to close the game.

Nolan Clifford led the offense with a 2-5 night, driving in three runs.

Fisher Jameson worked three scoreless innings while striking out two.

The series continues Thursday night at Chukchansi Park with the 2nd installment of the 1v1 Food Truck Throwdowns themed with "May the Fork Be with You". First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.

