Diaz Powers 'Cakes to Fourth Straight Win

May 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release





Isan Diaz homered for the fourth straight game as part of a three-hit performance, powering the New Orleans Baby Cakes to their fourth consecutive victory, 6-3 over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night.

New Orleans has won eight of 12 meetings with Iowa this season, and has moved six games above .500 for the first time since June 2014.

Diaz turned on a 3-1 offering from Cubs starter Trevor Clifton in the first inning for his ninth home run of the year. He is the first Baby Cake to go deep in four games in a row since Destin Hood from May 23-26, 2017.

Diaz added a leadoff double in the third inning and scored when JT Riddle hit the first of his two doubles, and also walked and scored in the sixth and singled in the eighth. Over his last 14 games, Diaz is batting .408 with six homers and 14 RBI.

After Jim Adduci homered in the top of the fourth to get Iowa on the board, Monte Harrison led off the bottom of the frame with a monstrous home run to left field, estimated at traveling 470 feet. Riddle tacked on his second double of the game one out later, and came around to score on Lewis Brinson's second RBI single.

The Cubs got two runs back in the fifth, but Yadiel Rivera collected his third single of the night in the sixth inning to cash in a leadoff walk to Diaz and provide the New Orleans bullpen with some insurance.

Riley Ferrell, R.J. Alvarez and Jeff Brigham combined to blank the I-Cubs on four hits over the final four innings, after Dustin Beggs (3-1) scattered three runs and six hits in five innings. Brigham picked up his second career save.

Trevor Clifton (1-3) allowed five runs and 11 hits in five innings and took the loss for Iowa.

The teams continue the five-game set on Sunday at 1 p.m.

