Beede's gem goes for naught in 1-0 loss to Bees

May 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (22-26) got a tremendous performance from starter Tyler Beede but were unable to get anything going at the plate for a second straight night, dropping the series-finale 1-0 to the Salt Lake Bees (22-25).

Beede continued to flash Major League stuff for the River Cats on Friday night, tossing a season-high seven innings and 104 pitches (71 strikes). He allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out eight. The young right-hander saw his no-hit bid come to end in the fifth when former River Cat Jarrett Parker smoked a ball up the middle past a diving Ryan Howard. Beede falls to 2-2 this season with a fantastic 2.34 ERA.

The lone run Beede would surrender came on a tough luck play in the sixth that allowed Salt Lake's Matt Thaiss to round the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Thaiss crushed a ball to dead center field where Mike Yastrzemski narrowly missed making a phenomenal catch. Unfortunately, the ball bounced back toward the infield resulting in the decisive run of the game.

Sacramento will hit the road tomorrow for a four-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes. The River Cats will turn to right-hander Enderson Franco (1-1, 6.94) in game one while Albuquerque will send left-hander Pat Dean (0-3, 10.32) to start the series. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- The last time the River Cats lost 1-0 where the one run came on a home run, Guillermo Quiroz homered for the Tacoma Rainiers on April 19, 2012 to hand Sacramento the 1-0 defeat.

- Matt Thaiss's inside-the-park home run was the first inside-the-park homer surrendered to an opponent at Raley Field in nearly four years when Fresno's Tony Kemp did it on June 16, 2015.

***

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.